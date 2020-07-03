Berhampur: Odisha’s COVID-19 cases soared by over 561 in a day for the first time taking the State’s total tally to 8,106 on Friday. With 283 new cases in the last 24-hours, Ganjam district broke its previous highest single-day record of 203 coronavirus cases in the State today.

The Ganjam district administration in a Twitter post informed that the new positive cases reported in the district in the last 24 hours includes 49 COVID19 frontline fighters, 18 cases with travel history and 217 cases of local contacts.

According to the district administration, the 49 positive cases of corona warriors includes 4 from Aska, 5 from Bellaguntha,14 from Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), 13 from Bhanjanagar,4 from Polasara,2 from Surada, 1 from Chatrapur, 1 from Buguda, 1 from Hinjilicut, 1 from Kabisuryanagar, 1 from Sanakhemundi, 1 from Purusottampur and 1 from Sheragada.

The 18 cases who have the travel history are the returnees of Surat, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kerala, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Bangalore, Chennai and Visakhapatnam which includes 4 from Purusottampur, 1 from Aska, 2 from Buguda, 1 from Dharakote, 1 from Digapahandi, 3 from Hinjili, 1 from Jagannath Prasad, 2 from Kabisuryanagar, 1 from Polasara and 1 from Rangeilunda.

Similarly, the 217 local contact positive cases includes 10 from ASKA, 15 from Beguniapada, 8 from Bellaguntha, 21 from BeMC,12 from Bhanjanagar, 1 from Buguda, 4 from Chatrapur, 4 from Chikiti, 5 from Dharakote, 5 from Digapahandi, 2 from Ganjam,9 from Hinjilicut, 16 from Kabisuryanagar, 10 from Khallikote, 13 from Kukudakhandi,3 from Patrapur, 8 from Polasara, 8 from Purusottampur, 1 from Rangeilunda, 32 from Sanakhemundi, 20 from Sheragada, 7 from Surada and other 1 from Jagannath Prasad.

The tweet further read that with the fresh 283 cases the total number of corona cases in Ganjam has reached 1850. This includes 744 active cases, 1090 recovered cases and 16 deceased cases.