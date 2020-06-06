Bhubaneswar: With 173 COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, Odisha reported highest single-day spike on Saturday.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, with the new 173 COVID19 case, the total positive tally in the State rose to 2781.

The fresh 173 cases have been detected from 14 districts of the State.

While Gajam district reported 64 cases, Jajpur district reported 19 cases and 13 each cases were reported from Cuttack and Mayurbhanj districts.

Here is the complete list of the districts and Coronavirus cases reported in th last 24 hours:

1. Jajpur: 19

2. Khordha: 9

3. Jharsuguda: 1

4. Nayagarh: 7

5. Cuttack: 13

6. Mayurbhanj: 13

7. Bhadrak: 4

8. Kalahandi: 2

9. Ganjam: 64

10. Gajapati: 10

11. Bolangir: 11

12. Balasore: 11

13. Puri: 1

14. Nuapada: 8

The Information & Public Relations Department (I&PR) informed that till date there 1167 active cases.

A total of 1604 people have been cured/discharged while the death toll stands at 8.

Total RT-PCR tests in Odisha so far: 172621

Tests during last 24 hours: 3,611