With 13 positive cases, Angul joins list of COVID-19 affected districts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Angul district today joined the list of COVID-19 affected districts of the State with 13 positive cases.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, out of the 58 COVID19 cases detected today in the State 13 belonged to Angul district.

The other districts where the coronavirus positive cases have been detected today are Ganjam (29), Balasore (15) and Mayurbhanj (1).

Meanwhile, the Information & Public Relation (I&PR) Department of the State government in a tweet post revealed that 11 out of 13 cases detected in Angul district have Surat links while one is a Maharashtra returnee the other one is a local resident. All of them have been lodged in the quinine centres except the local resident.

Likewise, all the 29 positive cases reported from Ganjam district and one from Mayurbhanj also are Surat returnees. However, five out of 15 positive cases of Balasore have Karnataka links and 10 others West Bengal links.

1st Health Update, 10th May 29 positives in Ganjam 1 positive in Mayurbhanj All Surat returnees 15 positives in Balasore

(5 of K’taka.10 WB) 13 positives in Angul

(11 Surat, 1 Maharashtra. 1 local) (All Detected in Quarantine Centre, except 1 local of Angul) Total: 352 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 10, 2020

With Angul, now the coronavirus has spread to 20 districts of the state. Here is the list of 20 districts of Odisha which have been affected by coronavirus till date.

District Positive Recovered Active Deceased Ganjam 118 0 117 1 Jajpur 55 2 53 0 Khurdha 50 32 16 2 Baleswar 42 9 33 0 Bhadrak 25 12 13 0 Sundergarh 13 6 7 0 Angul 13 0 13 0 Mayurbhanj 8 0 8 0 Kendrapara 8 2 6 0 Jagatsinghpur 5 0 5 0 Keonjhar 2 0 2 0 Kalahandi 2 2 0 0 Jharsuguda 2 0 2 0 Cuttack 2 1 1 0 Balangir 2 0 2 0 Puri 1 1 0 0 Nayagarh 1 0 1 0 Koraput 1 0 1 0 Dhenkanal 1 1 0 0 Deogarh 1 0 1 0

Total 352 68 281 3