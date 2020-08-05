Bhubaneswar: The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Odisha crossed the 25000 mark with the recovery of another 1255 Covid patient on Wednesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries include 485 patients from Ganjam, 125 from Sundargarh ,122 from Sundargarh, 107 from Sambalpur, 75 from Puri, 43 from Mayurbhanj, 40 from Cuttack, 29 from Jagatsinghpur,28 from Kandhamal, 27 from Balasore, 24 from Balangir, 22 from Koraput, 20 from Angul, 18 from Nabarangpur, 16 from Gajapati,14 from Nayagarh, 12 from Kendrapara, 11 from Malkangiri, 10 from Bhadrak, 8 from Kalahandi, 6 from Nuapada, 5 from Jajpur, 4 from Dhenkanal, 3 from Jharsuguda and 1 from Keonjhar, the Health Dept said.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 25737, the Health Dept tweeted.

