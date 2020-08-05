corona
Representational image

With 1255 recoveries, Odisha’s Covid-19 recovery crosses 25000 mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Odisha crossed the 25000 mark with the recovery of  another 1255 Covid patient on Wednesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries include 485 patients from Ganjam, 125 from Sundargarh ,122 from Sundargarh, 107 from Sambalpur, 75 from Puri, 43 from Mayurbhanj, 40 from Cuttack, 29 from Jagatsinghpur,28 from Kandhamal, 27 from Balasore, 24 from Balangir, 22 from Koraput, 20 from Angul, 18 from Nabarangpur, 16 from Gajapati,14 from Nayagarh, 12 from Kendrapara, 11 from Malkangiri, 10 from Bhadrak, 8 from Kalahandi, 6 from Nuapada, 5 from Jajpur, 4 from Dhenkanal, 3 from Jharsuguda and 1 from Keonjhar, the Health Dept said.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 25737, the Health Dept tweeted.

You might also like
State

Odisha born Simi Karan secures 31st rank in Civil services exam

State

3850 SBI Jobs On Offer, Check Details Here

State

137 Positives In Bhubaneswar Today, Check Complete Details

State

1 Dead, 3 Critical In A Road Mishap At Odisha’s Khordha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.