With 118 Covid-19 Positive Cases & 1 death, Ganjam District Turns Red Hotspot In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ganjam: With as many as 118 Covid-19 positive cases and 1 death, Odisha’s Ganjam district has now turned a new Covid red  hotspot in the State.

To add more worries to the district administration a person succumbed to coronavirus disease this morning. This is the maiden death case in the district. With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 went to 3 in Odisha.

The  total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha till now remains at 352. If figures are taken into account, Ganjam district alone has 33.5 percent of the Covid-19 cases of the State.

The other districts of Odisha which are close behind to Ganjam in the Covid infected figures are Jajpur and Khurda. While Jajpur district has reported 55 positives cases of the influenza so far, Khordha district has reported 50 cases.

Keeping  in mind abound the mass return of migrant Odias from different states, the Odisha government expects that the number of Coronavirus positive cases will definitely rise.

