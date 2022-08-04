Witchcraft Suspicion: Man Beaten To Death In Rayagada Of Odisha

Rayagada: In a shocking incident, villagers killed a man under the suspicion that he was practicing black magic.

The incident took place in Titiguda village, Dudukabahal Panchayat under Kashipur block of Rayagada District.

According to reports, the deceased man named Dai Majhi along with his wife and sons was sleeping at his home.

Villagers gathered in front of his house and assaulted the family for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

Consequently at around midnight, Dai Majhi along with his two sons were tied and severely beaten up by the villagers.

The two sons however managed to escape but the man could not escape and was mercilessly beaten to death.

The family members informed the Tikiri police, but they didn’t reach on time.

Allegedly the family of the deceased had filed numerous complaints with the police but the police did not take any action.

The two sons are in critical conditions and being treated in the Tikiri hospital.

The SDPO Dibyajyoti Das informed that the police has started investigation into the matter. He further added that, one person has been detained pertaining to the case.