Witchcraft suspected in Pattamundai of Odisha, man murdered!

Pattamundai: An unfortunate incident has taken place in Pattamundi area under Kendrapara district in Odisha on Tuesday where a man has been murdered.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from the Bantapatna area under Pattamundai block of ​​Kendrapara district.

The deceased has been identified as Manicharan Sahu of Harnabebi village. Reports say that, a neighbour has murdered Sahu under the suspicion that he was practicing witchcraft.

According to the complaint, Aju Maharana repeatedly assaulted 55-year-old Manicharan and his two sons by breaking the door of their house while they were sleeping.

As a result, Manicharan was seriously injured. The family first took him to Pattamundai community health center but as his health deteriorated they took him to SCBMCH, Cuttack. The doctor declared him dead there.

The family has accused the neighbour of attacking and killing Sahu in the rural police station of Pattamundi. After this, the police are investigating the incident. Such an incident has created a stir in the entire district say reports.