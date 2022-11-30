Winters in Odisha: Several places witness dense fog

Bhubaneswar: The temperature is continuously decreasing in Odisha as the winters have arrived. Many places across the state are experiencing heavy cold and are witnessing dense fog.

As per the weather reports, the temperature will likely to remain same for next 3-4 days. The temperature will decrease more and heavy cold may be experienced from December 3.

Due to possible fall in temperature, cold winds will be witnessed all across the state. Minimum temperature of several places have been recorded below ten degrees Celsius.

Layer of thick fog has been observed in many places. Due to dense fog vehicular movement has been disrupted. People are doing campfire to get rid of cold weather.