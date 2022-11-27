Winters in Odisha: 19 places below 15 degrees

Bhubaneswar: The temperature in many places have fallen in Odisha. At least nineteen places have recorded temperature below 15 degrees.

Naana in Mayurbhanj has recorded the lowest temperature with 8 degree Celsius. The temperature is continuously falling in Similipal National Park. Extreme cold is being experienced by the people in the nearby areas.

Kirei in Sundargarh district has recorded a temperature of 9.5 degrees. Places like G. Udayagiri and Daringbadi have recorded a temperature of 10 degrees and 10.5 degrees respectively.

As per weather report, Phulbani has recorded 10.5 degrees. The temperature in Twin City has also come down below 15 degrees.

According to Regional centre of India Meteorological Department, the temperature is likely rise in next 3 to 4 days. The temperature will rise 2 to 3 degrees and less cold will be experienced all over the state.