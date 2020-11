Winter session of Odisha Assembly to start from Nov 20

Bhubaneswar: The winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence from November 20.

The session of the State Assembly will continue till December 31.

Supplementary budget for the State will be tabled on November 20, informed the secretary..

As per rules of procedure, the Assembly shall have not less than three sessions with a minimum of 60 sitting days in a calendar year.