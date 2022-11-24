Winter Session of Odisha Assembly to commence from today

Bhubaneswar: The Winter session of the Odisha Assembly is all set to commence from today that is November 24, 2022. State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the interim budget for the financial year 2022-23 on the first day of the winter session. The interim budget size is expected to be around 16 to 17 thousand crores.

The government will focus on education, health, agriculture, poor welfare schemes and infrastructure sectors in this budget. The Expenditure Appropriation Bill is expected to be presented on December 2. This winter session will focus on various issues including archana nag honey trap case, law enforcement, unemployment, mandi management disorder, and more.

BJP will give priority to issues like mandi management, and job loss issues. In addition, the party will also raise the Archana Nag issue. On the other hand, Congress will raise issues related to agriculture and farmers. The party will also raise the Archana Nag issue.

On the other hand, the ruling party BJD members will hold a meeting before the session to counter the opposition. The ruling party plans to raise the issue of Center’s negligence of Odisha in the field of railway development, FCI not buying Odisha’s surplus paddy. The party will also raise the issue of granting special focus state status for Odisha in the session.

The Commissionerate Police has placed a three-tier security cover in and around the Odisha Assembly in view of the Winter Session.

The police DG Sunil Kumar Bansal oversaw the security arrangements on Wednesday said sources. This will include 28 platoons of police force which shall be deployed at strategic locations and five police control rooms have been set up to manage the crowd in case of any dharna or demonstration.

The Striking Force, Quick Action Team, Special Tactical Unit, Armoured Police, Roof Top Security and police men in plain clothes shall be deployed.

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly will have 33 working days till December 31, 2022.