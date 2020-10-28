Odisha Legislative Assembly (File Photo)

Winter Session Of Odisha Assembly To Be Held Before Dec 31

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Winter Session of Odisha Assembly will be held before December 31. This was informed by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro today.

“As per rules, the Assembly sessions should have 60 working days, but only the Assembly has sat for 20 working days so far. The House needs to sit for another 40 working days before December 31,” said the Speaker.

We are waiting for the Governor’s approval, he added.

On October 6, the monsoon session of the assembly was adjourned one day ahead of its scheduled date of closure.

The session was held amidst strict Covid-19 measures.

