Winter in Odisha: Heavy fog witnessed in Karanjia

Karanjia: Winter has already arrived in Odisha. Many places in the state have felt mild cold in recent days due to temperature drop at night. The effects of winter were also seen in Karanjia of Mayurbhanj district. Along with the temperature drop, heavy fog was also witnessed in the outskirts of Karanjia.

The residents of Shukrili, Rewa area of ​​Karanjia, woke to a foggy morning on Friday. In some places, visibility was so low that even the streets could not be seen properly. Due to which, the roads were comparatively less crowded. A few people were also seen wearing winter garments while others were hurdled around fireplaces to escape from the cold.