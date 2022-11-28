Winter in Odisha: 9 places record temperatures below 10 degrees

Winter in Odisha experienced, the weather in the state shall remain dry and the temperature is expected to drop further.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
winter in odisha

Bhubaneswar: Temperatures in most parts of the State has been seen to be falling steadily thus implying winter has set in Odisha in full swing.

The minimum night temperature in Semiliguda of Koraput has been recorded at 5.6 degrees Celsius which is the lowest in Odisha.

The lowest night temperatures across various places in Odisha are as follows: 

1- Semiliguda (Koraput): 5.6 degrees Celsius
2- G. Udayagiri (Kandamal): 8 degrees Celsius
3- Phulbani (Kandhamal): 8.5 degrees Celsius
4- Kenojhar : 9.5 degrees Celsius
5- Koraput: 9.5 degrees Celsius

Related News

Temperature in Odisha to decrease by 3-5 degrees Celsius

Winter in Odisha: 15 places record temperatures below 20°C

Odisha: Mayurbhanj experiences cold weather and fog, winter…

Cold wave in Odisha: 12 places record below 12 degrees

6- Daringbadi (Kandamal): 9.5 degrees Celsius
7- Koraie (Sundergarh): 9.5 degrees Celsius
8- Chipilima (Sambalpur): 9.8 degrees Celsius
9- Bhavanipatna (Kalahandi ): 10 degrees Celsius

Due to the fall in temperature, the streets were seen to be deserted in the night time.

Further it is noteworthy that, the weather in the state shall remain dry and the temperature is expected to drop further.

Cold air is expected to blow from the west direction hence temperatures are likely to fall further across the State.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.