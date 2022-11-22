Winter chill in Odisha to increase further as night temperature likely to drop by 3-4 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: The winter chill across Odisha is likely to increase further as the night temperature is likely to drop again, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Bhubaneswar Met office on its Twitter handle informed that the night temperature is likely to drop further by 3-4 degrees Celsius in several places in the next 24 hours.

The weatherman informed that the highest maximum temperature of 32.5˚C was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimum temperature of 13.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Sundargarh in the plains of Odisha.