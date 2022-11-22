Winter chill in Odisha to increase further as night temperature likely to drop by 3-4 degrees Celsius

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Odisha winter chill to increase

Bhubaneswar: The winter chill across Odisha is likely to increase further as the night temperature is likely to drop again, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Bhubaneswar Met office on its Twitter handle informed that the night temperature is likely to drop further by 3-4 degrees Celsius in several places in the next 24 hours.

Related News

Odisha Vigilance apprehends Forester for taking bribe

Odisha repeals Covid-19 regulations 2020

Cabinet approves “Prarambh-The Odisha State Policy For…

Woman beats attendant with slipper in Berhampur, watch viral…

The weatherman informed that the highest maximum temperature of 32.5˚C was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimum temperature of 13.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Sundargarh in the plains of Odisha.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.