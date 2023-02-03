Winter back in Odisha? G. Udayagiri records 7.6 degrees

Bhubaneswar: Winter seems to be making a comeback in the state. Right now, dry and cold winds are blowing into the wind from the North. This is the primary reason for the increasing cold in the state. Some parts in the interior areas of the state might expect a cold wave, said Meteorological Center, Bhubaneswar.

In the next 24 hours, the night temperature might drop by two to three degrees in many parts of the state. Along with this, a cold wave will pass through Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts in the next two days, informed MeT.

Last night the lowest temperature was recorded in the state at G. Udayagiri and Kirei. Both the places recorded temperatures as low as 7.6 degrees. Temperatures in some other cities yesterday include Bhubaneswar at 16.5 degrees, Rourkela at eight degrees, and Cuttack at 16.6 degrees.

On the other hand, the temperature during the daytime continue to stay rather high. Along with that, due to mainly clear skies, the sun is continuing to beat down on the state.