Bhubaneswar: At a time when people have been asked to stay indoor Odisha Govt announced a contest that needs the participants to send their entries online. Titled MO Prativa Online competition it received more than 8000 entries. Winners of the contest have been shortlisted.

The Online competition invited entries on two themes namely ‘Being at home during lockdown’ for kids and ‘My responsibility as a young citizen during Covid-19’ for youngsters.The age group of participants were between 5 to 18 and subjects of participation were art, slogan writing, short story writing (within 500 words), poem writing and poster making.

The participants were divided into three groups, 5 to 10 years, 11 to 16 years and 16 to 18 years. The entries of the contest were submitted online. This initiative by the Odisha State government was collaborated with UNICEF for the purpose of bringing out creative talents within children who remained indoors during lockdown.