Will pool all available resources to ensure proper healthcare for children: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that following our basic principle of ‘Every life is precious,’ the state government will pool all available resources to ensure proper healthcare to children. He also appreciated the efforts of doctors and health workers in saving precious lives during the second wave of Covid.

The CM said this today while launching a training programme for doctors on paediatric care on virtual platform. The CM said that we have to be extremely cautious as there have been reports of possible third wave and it has a high probability of impact on children.

Stating that the government has approved an action plan to create infrastructure including equipment and medicine for paediatric care, the CM added that training  of  the  doctors, for  paediatric  care, is  very important  to  ensure capacity to treat children. It’s going to be a real challenge, if  such  a  situation arises, and  we  need  to  be prepared.

Keeping an eye on the possible third wave, the state government has designed this training programme for General Duty Medical Officers and Nursing Officers. The CM also launched several Covid training capsules, awareness video and pocket book for frontline workers.

The Chief Minister further said that Covid-19 pandemic impact has been devastating across the world.  Many countries have been affected  by multiple  waves  of  the  Covid  infection.  India has also  been  severely   affected  by  two  waves  of Covid  infection. Since  more  than  one  year, Odisha  has  been  on  high alert, to  tackle  the  pandemic situation.  We have taken pro-active steps to contain the  spread  of  the  virus, he added.

Saying that the   State  has  established a large  network  of  government and  private  Covid  hospitals across  the  districts to provide free  quality  treatment to our people, the Chief Minister thanked the  efforts of  all  the  doctors  and  healthcare  community  for ensuring  timely treatment to  the  Covid patients.

The CM said that the infection rate has currently come  down  and  the situation  is  under  control. However,  there  have  been reports  of  possible  third wave,  and  its  possible  impact  on  the  children, he added.

He expressed happiness over the vertical capacity  building in the state   and for the administration rising  to  the  occasion, and  train  the  entire  range  of  health  staff, starting  from specialists  to  frontline functionaries within  a  short span  of  time.

He   congratulated and  appreciated  the  entire team,  working  for capacity  building,  including officials, from  Health Department, NHM, SCB Medical  College, development partners  like  UNICEF, UNFPA, WHO, IIPH, for working  unwaveringly, taking forward  this  responsibility. He also congratulated  the  entire  fraternity  of  doctors, nurses  and  frontline functionaries, for  leading  efforts  against  Covid.

He thanked the people of Odisha, for cooperating and supporting, the fight against this pandemic. Together, we will overcome this crisis, he expressed confidence.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that the state has been able to show great efforts in providing free treatments for Covid patients. This training programme will be hugely beneficial for doctors and paramedics. He said that the training module has been designed with focus on technology and team work under the 5T module.

During the programme 3 doctors from districts- Dr. Sagar Dalai from Sundergarh, Dr.  Sarat Chandra Samal from Ganjam and Dr. Udaya Jyoti Mallick from Cuttack interacted with the Chief Minister and spoke about the benefits of training for treating Covid patients. They said that Odisha is the only state where oxygen is available at periphery medical facilities. A short video film on capacity building for Covid was screened.

Secretary to CM(5T) VK Pandian moderated the programme.

Women & Child Development Principal Secretary and State Coordinator for capacity building for Covid Smt. Anu Garg gave the welcome address and MD, IPICOL Poonia offered the vote of thanks.

