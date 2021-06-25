Will Odisha govt lift lockdown restrictions in these districts? Know

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is likely to take a decision on lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

If sources are to be believed, the State government will take a final decision on lockdown restrictions within two to three days as the State government is giving equal priority to both lives and livelihood. Besides, the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his sibling is slated to be held on July 12.

Districts like Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Balasore continue to be in the red zone of the COVID active cases.

These districts have 7.5 per cent active positive cases. Moreover, the number of positive cases continues to be above 1000 in these districts.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha government announced partial lockdown in the State by relaxing the lockdown restrictions in 17 districts.

It classified the districts into two categories. Category A and Category B. The Category A districts include Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Subarnapur and Rayagada.

Category B districts include Balasore, Bhadrak, Kedrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack and Keonjhar.

The sale of essential items is be allowed from 6 AM to 5 PM in Category A districts, while the same is allowed from 6 AM to 1 PM in Category B districts.