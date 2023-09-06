Will not contest 2024 election on Congress ticket, clarifies MLA Sura Routray’s son Manmath

Bhubaneswar: Putting all speculations to the rest, senior Congress MLA Suresh Routray’s son Manmath Routray has clarified that he will not contest the 2024 general election on a Congress ticket.

While speaking to Kalinga TV, Manmath Routray said that he has decided not to contest the 2024 general election on a Congress ticket as his political team has suggested him not to do so.

Manmath also informed that he will take a final decision next month and will inform the media from which party he will be a candidate during the upcoming election.

Earlier, his father and senior Congress leader Suresh Routray had announced that his younger son Manmath will contest the election from the Jatni assembly constitution on a Congress ticket. However, Manmath himself had not said anything about it.

Manmath said that he wants to work on team opinion rather than individual (his own) opinion in politics. He also said that he has been meeting different political parties and has been discussing things with political team members.

While speaking about the intention to join the politics, Manmath said that because of the love and faith of the people of Jatni, he left his job and has decided to begin his political career.