Will Deepali Das be the political successor to her father!

Bhubaneswar: The sudden demise of Naba Das has been a shock to the entire nation. The way in which the richest minister of Odisha died has been a matter of nationwide discussion.

There are discussions that, a by-election shall soon be held in Jharsuguda due to the untimely and sudden death of the sitting MLA Naba Kishore Das. It is worth mentioning that, the Chief Election Commissioner (EIC) has been informed about the sudden demise.

After the information, the EIC shall decide if the by-elections shall be held or it shall be merged with the general elections that are scheduled to be held in 2024. It is noteworthy that, a seat can remain vacant due to the death or resignation of an MLA for six months only.

There are discussions in various forums that who will be the successor to the political career and seat of Naba Das in Jharsuguda. If rumors are to be believed, the daughter of Naba Das, Deepali Das shall be a contender to the seat.

It is worth mentioning that the daughter of deceased Naba Das has campaigned for BJD in various occasions during the by-election of Brajrajnagar and Padampur.

In the opinion of senior leader of BJD Amar Prasad Satpathy, “The seat cannot remain vacant for more than six (6) months. The District Collector shall inform the Vidhan Sabha which in-turn shall inform the Election Commissioner (EIC) about the seat falling vacant.” “Then the EIC shall decide if the by-elections will take place” Satpathy further added.

According to reports, as many as seven (7) by-elections have taken place after the 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections/General Elections. If rumors are to be believed, Jharsuguda by-elections might be the eighth (8th).

Since 2019 General Elections, here is a list of by-elections that have taken place in Odisha:

Bhishnu Das of Tirtol,

Madan Mohan Dutta of Balasore,

Pradeep Maharathy of Pipili,

Kishore Mohanty of Brajrajnagar,

Bishnu Charan Sethi of Dhamnagar

Biyay Ranjan Singh Bariha of Padampur

It is noteworthy that, since 2017 Bargarh has lost four MLAs. If rumors are to be believed, the seat of Naba Das and his political career shall be succeeded by his daughter Deepali Das.