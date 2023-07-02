Wildlife trafficking busted in Mayurbhanj; 4 elephant tusk seized, 5 arrested

Wildlife trafficking has been busted in Jashipur area of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. Four tusk seized, 5 poachers arrested.

State
By Deepa Sharma 0

Mayurbhanj: Wildlife trafficking has been busted in Jashipur area of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. Nearly four elephant’s tusk has been seized from the spot, while five poachers have been arrested by the forest service personnel.

According to sources, the poachers were making deal of the tusk with buyers when the forest department personnel reached the spot and busted the trafficking.

At the same time, joint search operation by special team of Shimilipal South, Shimilipal North and Rairangpur forest is underway to put a check on wildlife trafficking.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

 

