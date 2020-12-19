Wild Jumbo Tramples Elderly Man To Death In Odisha

By WCE 1

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Dhenkanal: An elderly man was trampled to death by an elephant at Khatuahata village under Kamkhayanagar West forest Range in Dhenkanal district on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kartik Sahu, resident of Khatuahata village.

Sources said, Kartik had gone outside his house to attend nature’s call when the wild elephant attacked him with his trunk.

The family members immediately rushed him to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital(DHH) in a critical condition. But the doctors declared him dead.

The family members of the deceased will be provided compensation, informs Dhenkanal Divisional Forest Officer.

You might also like
State

5T Secretary VK Pandian Visits Puri, Review Developmental Works Before Temple Reopens…

State

Pari Murder Case: SIT Picks Up Three Persons From Odisha’s Nayagarh

State

6 JCB Gutted In Fire In Odisha

State

Barsha-Anubhav Marital Discord: Actress Files Complaint Against MP At Purighat Police…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.