Dhenkanal: An elderly man was trampled to death by an elephant at Khatuahata village under Kamkhayanagar West forest Range in Dhenkanal district on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kartik Sahu, resident of Khatuahata village.

Sources said, Kartik had gone outside his house to attend nature’s call when the wild elephant attacked him with his trunk.

The family members immediately rushed him to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital(DHH) in a critical condition. But the doctors declared him dead.

The family members of the deceased will be provided compensation, informs Dhenkanal Divisional Forest Officer.