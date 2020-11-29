Bonai: A herd of wild elephants created havoc in Bonai area under Jarada forest range in Sundergarh district.

The pachyderms have moved from Kundeidiha, Balia and Lachhada areas and entered the human habitation of Bonai area.

The jumbos have created terror among the villagers and have damaged crops in the villages under Jarada forest range.

After, the forest officials were informed, they reached and drove away the elephants.

The jumbos movement from one place to another has resulted damages to the crops. The villagers are in tension as there is no helping hand from the forest officials.

The farmers are seeking for compensation for their damaged crops and land.