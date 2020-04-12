Dhenkanal: In yet another case of man-animal conflict in the State, a wild elephant trampled a youth to death in Khaliborei area under Hindola Forest range in this district of Odisha at the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Samal) of Govindpur village under Rasola police limits in Dhenkanal district.

As per the report, the victim had visited Khaliborei village early this morning. When he was returning from there he confronted with a wild jumbo which was hiding behind a bamboo bush. The pachyderm pounced on him and lifted with the trunk and threw to a distance before trampling to death.

Forest officials rushed to the village to look into the matter.