wild elephant trampled youth in dhenkanal

Wild Elephant Tramples Youth To Death In Odisha’s Dhenkanal

By KalingaTV Bureau
30

Dhenkanal: In yet another case of man-animal conflict in the State, a wild elephant trampled a youth to death in Khaliborei area under Hindola Forest range in this district of Odisha at the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Samal) of Govindpur village under Rasola police limits in Dhenkanal district.

Related News

Amid Covid-19 Lock Down Dry Fish Sellers Face Major Losses…

Govt Cancels Capital Foundation Day Celebration This Year…

Bisra town in Sundargarh declared COVID-19 containment zone;…

Jhamu Jatra of Kakatpur Goddess Mangala comes to an end in…

As per the report, the victim had visited Khaliborei village early this morning. When he was returning from there he confronted with a wild jumbo which was hiding behind a bamboo bush. The pachyderm pounced on him and lifted with the trunk and threw to a distance before trampling to death.

Forest officials rushed to the village to look into the matter.

You might also like
State

Amid Covid-19 Lock Down Dry Fish Sellers Face Major Losses In Odisha’s Bhadrak

State

Govt Cancels Capital Foundation Day Celebration This Year Due To Covid-19 Crisis

State

Bisra town in Sundargarh declared COVID-19 containment zone; sealed

State

Jhamu Jatra of Kakatpur Goddess Mangala comes to an end in Odisha’s Puri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.