Sonepur: In yet another incident of man-animal conflict, a wild elephant attacked a 52-year-old Upendra Dip and trampled him to death on Saturday morning at Bagha Tentuli village in Sonepur district.

The wild jumbo came across Upendra when he had gone to his fields and attacked him. Even before he could make any move to escape, the elephant trampled him to death.

On being informed the locals reached the spot and informed the same to the police and forest officials.

There was resentment among the villagers as the police and forest officials did not reach on time and have not started their investigation.