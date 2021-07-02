Wild elephant strays into village in Odisha, Locals Panic

By WCE 1

Baripada: A wild elephant strayed into Nilgiri area of Balasore district via Jungle and wreaked havoc.

Reports says, the elephant entered the village via Arapata jungle and have destroyed the boundary wall of Kansa high school and later entered into Jungle at Gopalpur near Ayodhya.

Related News

Odisha: Private bus resume services in Rayagada district

Odisha police caught on camera kicking minor tea seller in…

The locals alleged that the jumbo created a scene of terror in the village.

On being informed, Niligiri Ranger Manwar Khan reached the spot along with the team and then shooed away the elephant to the nearby forest with the help of crackers.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Private bus resume services in Rayagada district

State

Cuttack tops the chart of highest single-day positive cases of Covid-19 in Odisha

COVID 19

Odisha records 46 Covid-19 deaths, Khordha the highest

Business

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar crosses Rs 100 mark, Check fuel rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.