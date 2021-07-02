Wild elephant strays into village in Odisha, Locals Panic

Baripada: A wild elephant strayed into Nilgiri area of Balasore district via Jungle and wreaked havoc.

Reports says, the elephant entered the village via Arapata jungle and have destroyed the boundary wall of Kansa high school and later entered into Jungle at Gopalpur near Ayodhya.

The locals alleged that the jumbo created a scene of terror in the village.

On being informed, Niligiri Ranger Manwar Khan reached the spot along with the team and then shooed away the elephant to the nearby forest with the help of crackers.