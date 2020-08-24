Wild elephant strays into Baripada; forest officials, police reach the spot

Baripada: A wild elephant has strayed into the residential area of Baripada Town of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Some residents of Murgabadi area of the Mayurbhanj district headquarter noticed the elephant wondering in the area this morning and informed about it to the forest personnel.

The forest officials along with a team of local police rushed to the spot and requested the locals to neither to step out of their houses nor to panic.

Later, they drove the pachyderm into the forest near Baura under the Sadar Block.