Wild elephant strays into Baripada; forest officials, police reach the spot

By Subadh Naik

Baripada: A wild elephant has strayed into the residential area of Baripada Town of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Some residents of Murgabadi area of the Mayurbhanj district headquarter noticed the elephant wondering in the area this morning and informed about it to the forest personnel.

The forest officials along with a team of local police rushed to the spot and requested the locals to neither to step out of their houses nor to panic.

Later, they drove the pachyderm into the forest near Baura under the Sadar Block.

You might also like
State

Miscreants loot SBI ATM in Ganjam district

State

Man drowns to death in Odisha’s Cuttack district

State

Berhampur Municipal Corporation Lifts Travel Restriction

State

Fresh Low Pressure Area Over Bay Of Bengal; Heavy Rainfall Alert In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7