Telkoi: The Keonjhar Forest department has nabbed three persons for poaching wild Boar and selling its meat illegally.

As per reports, the Keonjhar forest department on being tipped off about the wild Boar poachers, conducted a raid in Telkoi forest range and traced out the gang.

The foresters have arrested three persons in this connection and seized meat, country bombs and plenty of electricity wires from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Indramani Patra, Bishnu Mahakud and Bijay Maharana.

The forest department has forwarded the poachers to the court today after proper medical examinations.