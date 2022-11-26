Wild bear enters kitchen of house in Nabarangpur dist: Watch

Nabarangpur: In a rare incident a wild bear was spotted entering to the kitchen of a house in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Friday night. The video footage of the wild bear roaming in the village has gone viral on social media. The beast was spotted in the Dargaguda village in Umerkote area of the district.

As per reports, one Barun Mandal of the village spotted the wild bear inside his kitchen. With this unusual scene he got frightened and shouted for help. Meanwhile the bear attacked his daughter, but Mandal managed to somehow rescue the girl from the grip of the bear.

Later, the villagers drove away the wild bear by bursting crackers. Later, the bear was spotted in a banana orchard. The bear has spoiled household items in many houses. It has been thought that the wild bear came to the village in search of food. However, the villagers are frightened with bear fear.

It is to be noted that earlier this month a wild bear had been spotted entering into a temple and having the food offered to the God in Salpa village under Tentulikhunti block of Nabarangpur district. The matter had been informed to the Forest Department. It had been thought that wild animals are venturing to this human habitat for search of food.