poachers arrested odisha

Wild Animal Hunting Accusation In Odisha, 5 Poachers Arrested

By WCE 2

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal Forest division on Sunday made a major seizure of  country-made guns, deer antlers, traps, scales of Pangolin etc from Kapilash forest range.

Five poachers have been arrested by the officials following the seize.

The arrested people have been identified as: Naba Balmuchi (21), Budu Balmuchi (27), Ratna Balmuchi (30), Kurupa Baipi (28) and Sanatan Dehury (33).

All the accused have been booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 on the charges of poaching in Kapilash forest range.

You might also like
State

Woman And Infant Daughter Found Dead On Railway Track In Khurdha, Probe On

State

RRB December Exam 2020: Complete Schedule Of CBT Level 1 Exam Released, Admit Card…

State

STF Seizes 302 kgs Of Ganja In Odisha’s Rayagada, 1 Arrested

State

Digital Dispensaries Serve More Than 1 Lakh In Odisha’s Keonjhar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.