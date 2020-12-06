Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal Forest division on Sunday made a major seizure of country-made guns, deer antlers, traps, scales of Pangolin etc from Kapilash forest range.

Five poachers have been arrested by the officials following the seize.

The arrested people have been identified as: Naba Balmuchi (21), Budu Balmuchi (27), Ratna Balmuchi (30), Kurupa Baipi (28) and Sanatan Dehury (33).

All the accused have been booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 on the charges of poaching in Kapilash forest range.