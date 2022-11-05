Wikipedia alters Ollywood superstar Siddhant Mahapatra’s identity with another person

Ollywood superstar Siddhant Mahapatra was recently mistaken as someone else by Google due to a technical fault in Wikipedia. However, after several local news agencies pointed out the mistake, it was then corrected by the authorities.

Siddhant’s identity was altered with Bollywood actress Farah Naaz’s brother-in-law. It also showed that he married the first Malalyam actress Mallu Maria (Mariyam Naaz) in the year 1993.

In addition, the details further read that Siddhant has three sons and one daughter from his first marriage, and later in 2004, he married Kannada actress Mayesha Taslim Hashmi.

Wikipedia then claimed that his daughter Sai Siddhi Mahapatra and son Sai Samarth Mahapatra are from his second marriage to Taslim Hashmi.

Moreover, this is not the first time Wikipedia has made such a mistake. A few days ago, the Indian professional cricketer Arshdeep Singh also faced an identity crisis in the web search after some miscreants edited his profile and linked him with the Khalistani organization. This happened after he missed a catch in the Asia Cup.

Fans all around the nation were mad at the prank pulled on the cricketer and expressed their anger on social media platforms. Following the outrage, the central government organized an investigation and it was discovered that the IP address of the editor belonged to Pakistan.