Wife’s family, counsel bring serious allegations against popular Odia singer Humane Sagar: Details

Cuttack: After Anubhav-Barsha and Babusan-Trupti now another celebrity couple from Odia film industry is facing marital discord. Ollywood’s leading singer Human Sagar’s singer wife Sriya has brought domestic violence allegation against her husband. Accordingly, Human had been summoned by Mahila Police Station of Cuttack in Odisha.

As per reports, Human Sagar today appeared before the Mahila Police Station. His father in law has brought serious allegations against the singer. He has alleged, for the last four months Human Sagar and his wife Sriya are living separately. Human physically abused Sriya in an inebriated state, he alleged. He also demanded money. As Sriya could not bear, she moved to her father’s house. We fear for mutual settlement – alleged her father. Also, Sriya’s mother alleged that Human use to misbehave her daughter.

Sriya’s family has also alleged that Human Sagar has extra marital affairs. Of course, it is not known with who he is in an extra marital relationship.

Similarly, Sriya’s counsel has brought serious allegations against Human Sagar. He has alleged that Human Sagar forced Sriya for (religion) conversion. He was also demanding money. Humane was also physically torturing Sriya, he alleged.

On the other hand, we are yet to get reaction of Human Sagar, his family members and his counsel. Human only informed that as he has been summoned, he has come to Police Station to present himself in front of the IIC. He doesn’t know anything about the allegations, he said.