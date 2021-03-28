Wife Of Late Pradeep Maharathy, Happy Over Candidature Of Son In Pipili By Polls

By WCE 2

Pipili: Pratibha Maharathy the wife of late BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy, has expressed happiness over her son Rudra Pratap’s candidature for Pipili by-election.

“Pratibha expressed his deep gratitude towards party supremo Naveen Patnaik and she is indeed thankful for the faith shown towards her family and choosing her son as a candidate for Pipili Constituency.

“I thank the Chief Minister for giving priority to our family and my son. I am very happy as a mother. All my blessings are with him,” she said.

Pratibha Maharathy says she’s grateful to CM for nominating her son Rudra Pratap to contest Pipili by-election. “As a mother, my blessings will always be with my son” says Pratibha Maharathy, wife of Late Pradeep Maharathy.

