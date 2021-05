Bhubaneswar: In a sad incident, Covid 19 has claimed another eminent Odia woman. The wife of former Supreme Court Justice Ananga Pattnaik passed away at the age of 62 in Delhi on Monday. She was under treatment at a private hospital in the national capital.

As per reports, Pratibha Patnaik, the wife of former Supreme Court Justice Ananga Patnaik was admitted aot a private hospital in Delhi after she got infected with Coronavirus. However, she succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.