Wife of crorepati PS Biranchi Sahoo files bail plea in Orissa High Court

Bhubaneswar: In the recent development, Sudhanshubala Sahoo, wife of Crorepati PS to Staff Selection Member Biranchi Sahoo, has appealed for anticipatory bail at Orissa High Court to avoid possible arrest. This comes after the bail application by Biranchi was rejected by Special Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, Biranchi’s relative, Manoranjan Sahoo, had also filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Orissa High Court last week.

It is to be noted that, a case has been filed against Biranchi’s wife Sudhanshubala and his brother-in-law for taking bribe from the petitioners.

Property worth crores of rupees was seized which were registered in Sudhanshubala’s name whereas Rs 13 lakhs cash was seized from BIranchi’s brother-in-law’s house.

Currently, he is lodged in Jharpada jail after being arrested on charges of Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

Sahoo was found in possession of assets worth Rs 3.79 crore including two double-storied buildings at Niladri Vihar, 14 plots in Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Khordha, insurance deposits worth over Rs 56 lakh, cash worth over Rs 25 lakh, and gold ornaments worth Rs 60 lakh.

