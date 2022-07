Bhubaneswar: In an interesting development a wife has handed over her con man husband to the police in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

According to the wife, the man identified as Samir Bej has given false promises and married several girls in and outside Odisha.

He has allegedly married as many as four to five women. He used to falsely claim that he is an engineer or a doctor and then marry the girls.

Yesterday the wife waited in front of Samir’s house and captured him and handed him over to the police.