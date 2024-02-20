Wife dies, man critical in accident in Konark of Odisha

Konark: In a tragic incident, the wife died and the man was critically injured in accident in Konark earlier today, said reliable reports.

Reports say that, the couple was going on a bike when the woman fell of the vehicle near a speed breaker and died on the spot. In the accident, the husband was critically injured as he fell off the bike.

The accident took place near Chhanijang of Gop block of Puri district in Odisha. It is reported that the couple were on their way to the Jagannath temple in Puri.

The locals immediately reached the spot and rescued the man and alerted the police. The police reached the spot and seized the body of the lady and sent it for postmortem. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Earlier this week, there was an accident in Puri due to dense fog. In the accident as many as five people have been critically injured. According to reports, there has been an accident due to dense fog. A truck hit a Mo Bus.

The accident took place at Kazipatan Street on the Bhubaneswar-Konark main road. As many as five passengers of Mo bus are seriously injured. The Hyva (truck) driver was stuck inside the vehicle.

Local people and the fire brigade arrived and rescued the Mo bus passengers and Hyva driver. It is said that the accident occurred due to dense fog. The Mo bus was going to Konark from Bhubaneswar. At this time, the Hyva, which was at a high speed from Nimapada came and hit it.