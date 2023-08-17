Wife caught with boyfriend from lodge in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: A wife has been caught with her boyfriend from a lodge in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, said reliable reports.

According to the complaint of the husband, the woman had escaped from her marital home since August 14 in the sly. Since then she was allegedly staying with her boyfriend at a lodge in Bhubaneswar.

The man in his complaint to the police has further mentioned that, his wife had looted him off Rs.25,000 cash, gold jewellery and expensive items.

The husband had lodged a missing complaint with the Jankia police station. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the man, the police searched and spotted his wife in a lodge and rescued her.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.