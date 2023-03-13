Wife attacks man in Bolangir of Odisha over petty quarrel

Bolangir: In a shocking incident, a woman has allegedly attacked her husband over mobile phone demand on Monday in Bolangir.

According to reports, a man has been critically injured after allegedly being attacked by his wife over mobile phone demand.

The man has been identified as Ganeswar Suna the wife has been identified as Eshwari Kumari. He has been critically injured and admitted Bolangir District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

The wife asked Ganeswar for a mobile phone to which he refused. She also alleged that he was having an affair.

In a fit of rage she took a country knife (paniki) and attacked her husband. The husband was then rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

Details awaited in this case.

