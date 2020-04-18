Bhubaneswar: In the fight against Coronavirus pandemic Odisha has proved itself and managed to keep the covid positive cases limited. It is not that the state is not doing enough tests for which only a few cases have been detected. More than 1000 tests are being done daily in a number of test centres across the state. And still the total number of positive case is 60 out of which 21 people have recovered and sent back to their homes.

In the leadership of chief minister Naveen Patnaik this eastern state of the country has adopted many steps which are first among all other states of the country. And for this achievement the state has become an inspiration for many. International and National medias have lauded the state thanks to its pioneering steps to fightback COVID 19.

Here are 30 points which makes the state of Odisha the pioneer of India’s fight against coronavirus.

The first state to start Lockdown 2.0 from 14 April to 30 April First state in India to enforce a lockdown over 40% of the state – the biggest of its kind in India’s history, from 22.03.2020 Firsts state to start dedicated Govt COVID hospitals run by professional hospitals. First state to have dedicated COVID hospitals in all its districts First state to start online registration of people returned from outside the state. First state to provide online pass to come out of home during the lockdown to avail essential commodities Efficient screening and necessary restrictions at railway stations, airport & sea ports, much before first case being detected First state to start community monitoring of people in home quarantine Only state to give cash incentive of ₹15k for declaring travel history, which made self declaration a huge success. First state to start dedicated helpline and Whatsapp for people coming from outside state Only state to have started a telemedicine helpline Only state to have allotted special fund to feed community stray animals. PETA awarded CM for this effort. Legal action against those violating quarantine guidelines Immediate police action against those spreading rumours and fake news on social media Ensuring communal harmony amid the hate-mongering by miscreants against certain communities First state to provide cooked food to the underprivileged in all panchayats First state to start special helpline for guest workers stranded in the state Providing sufficient food, water, shelter and other essential services to the guest workers in the state First state to appoint nodal officers and issue helpline to help workers stranded in other states PDS supplies for three months distributed in advance Only state to involve WSHGs directly in pandemic management Women leading from the front in fight against COVID-19 in Odisha: The Hindu Lockdown Effect: How Odisha kept people off the ‘Coronavirus’ grip: Business Standard Naveen Patnaik is hero in corona battle: The Daily Pioneer Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is a Master at Disaster Management: Arre On Coronavirus, Naveen Patnaik’s Suggestions Needed to Be Acted Upon Nationally: The Wire Odisha’s model on combating coronavirus shows the way for tackling future pandemics: Times Now Early Response Has Been Key to Odisha’s Efforts to Tackle COVID-19: The Wire Odisha 1st state to extend lockdown till April 30: Business Today Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 2,200-crore package for welfare: Business Standard

Odisha has been portrayed as a poor state. Natural calamities are often experienced in this state, but Odisha will make sure not to lose lives to COVID.