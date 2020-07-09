New Delhi. The World Health Organization (WHO) is considering that that coronavirus is spreading through the air. Maria Van Kerkhov, technical lead of the WHO, said that we cannot rule out the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission. The WHO previously stated that the infection spreads through the nose and mouth. In addition, it also transmits by touching the infected surface.

At the press conference in Geneva, WHO officer Benedetta Allengranzi said that there is evidence of Corona spreading through the air, but for now we will take time to reach the result. He said that the possibility of spreading Corona infection by air in public places cannot be ruled out. Especially in places where there is a lot of crowd or some place is closed. Or a place where the air is not moving properly.

Recently, 239 scientists from 32 countries claimed that the corona could be spread by air.

He wrote to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), requesting them to look into these claims and change the guidelines.

These scientists have quoted from their research that small particles of Novel Coronavirus that is Sars COV-2 remain in the air for many hours and they can also infect people.

In this whole case, while people are taking a beating on WHO, this apex organization says that coronavirus can spread not from air but aerosols and droplets smaller than 5 microns. (One micron is equal to one millionth of a meter.)

Even if the wind does not move, the corona particles spread up to 13 feet.

Experts from all over the world are advising to maintain a 6 feet radius for social distancing. Teams of Indian and American researchers say that corona particles can travel 8 to 13 feet without moving air. According to the researchers, at 50 percent humidity and 29 degree temperature, corona particles can also dissolve in the air.