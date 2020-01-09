Nandankanan Zoo gets 28 new animals
Pic credit-eodishasamachar.com

White tigress ‘Sneha’ delivers 2 cubs at Nandankanan Zoo

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Finally bringing in some good news for animals lovers, the Nandankanan Zoological Park witnessed the birth of two tiger cubs on Thursday.

As per the zoo authorities, white tigress Sneha gave birth to a cub at 3.38 am and another at 5.44 am.

The zoo officials are yet to examine the sex and colour of the cubs.

Notably, the mating of Sneha with male tiger ‘Saif’ took place around 105 days ago, which enabled her to deliver the cubs.

With the birth of the two tiger cubs today, the total number of tigers residing in the zoo has rose to 27 out of which 8 are white tigers and four are melanistic tigers.

