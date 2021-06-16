Which shops are open during lockdown in Odisha: Details here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today announced partial unlock in 17 districts (mentioned as Category A districts) while the lockdown restrictions would continue in 13 coastal districts (mentioned as Category B districts) till July 1 in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Which shops are open during lockdown in Odisha? Here is the complete detail regarding timing and type of shops that will remain open in which districts:

All types of shops including shops in market complexes shall remain open from 6 am to 5 pm on weekdays (Monday to Friday) in Category A districts that include Bargarh, Balangir, Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundergarh.

In these districts street food vendors can serve only take away foods (parcel).

In rest of the districts, that means in the Category B districts, which include Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khordha, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri the following norms will be applicable. Shops, including ration shops, (under PDS) and neighbourhood/ roadside/ street corner shops, dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk products, meat, fish, animal feed and fodder, seeds, fertilizers and pesticides including their transportation, warehousing and related activities shall remain open from 6 am to 1 pm on weekdays.

Of course it was said in the guidelines that district authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes.