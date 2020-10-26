When KIIT, KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta rides his old bike: Watch

Bhubaneswar: At least once in a year, KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta rides his old bike. The Kandhamal MP sets out in his Hero Honda Sleek every Dussehra for a ride. According to him this bike has executed an important role in the upward journey of KIIT and KISS as he used to ride this bike during the initial days of these world class institutions.

Taking to Facebook Dr. Samanta wrote, “A mandatory ride on my Hero Honda Sleek every Dusshera. The journey of KIIT and KISS, institutions of International repute and bread butter to millions, started with Hero Honda Sleek that I purchased secondhand in 1991-92.”

“I was riding an average of 300 kilometers for the first 15 years and executing all works for #KIIT and #KISS. Nowadays, I have no scope for riding two wheeler, but I have highest regard for it. Today, KIIT has over 300 light and heavy vehicles. But, I am indebted to the Hero Honda Sleek. It has a life and a soul of its own, a witness to my incredible journey,” he also wrote.