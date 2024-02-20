When Congress leader Mohd Moquim gave example of Achyuta Samant

Cuttack: Congress leader Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohd Moquim gave the example of KISS and KIIT Founder cum Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samant recently to college girls.

Reportedly, the Congress leader from Odisha’s Cuttack attended a program of Indira Gandhi Women’s College, Cuttack recently as a guest when he praised Achyuta Samanta a lot and advised the students to follow his footseps.

Achyuta Samant, who lost his father when he was a child, has established a University like KIIT Univ through his own efforts, which Moquim said is renowned in the country, while KISS has gained worldwide reputation.

When asked why he praised the BJD leader Dr Samant during a college function and said that Achyuta Samanta’s place is above politics.

Whoever is a role model should be praised regardless of the party he belongs to, Moquim said. Therefore, Mohd Moquim called upon the students and appealed them to make themselves like Achyuta Samant without running behind government jobs.