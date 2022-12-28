Wheat laden truck overturns in Balasore, man gets stuck under wreckage for an hour

Balasore: A wheat laden truck lost control and turned turtle near Santaragadia college square in Oupada block of Balasore district. A local from Nayapatna area, identified as Bhagaban Sha was stuck under the wreckage for about two hours, struggling to survive. He was stuck under the heavy motor vehicle for over two hours and was screaming for help. After a lot of effort, the youth was finally rescued in critical condition with the help of a JCB.

The injured has been identified as Bhagaban Sha, who is the son of Ramakrishna Sha of Nayapatana village. Bhagaban was returning home after closing his tea shop near the college when the truck, headed from Nilgiri to Baulagadia lost control and over turned, with Bhagaban stuck underneath it.

The localites gathered at the site of accident after hearing his screams. Four JCBs were used by the locals to rescue Bhagaban from under the wreckage. Nilagiri police later reached the spot to investigate the matter. the truck driver is in police custody as well.