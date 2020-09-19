Instant messaging app WhatsApp provides many such features on its platform from time to time, with the help of which users get better chatting experience. This is the reason that WhatsApp is quite popular among its users across the world including India.

This app remains everyone’s choice for its excellent features and service. But it also has some disadvantages, such as any user who will have your phone number, can see your profile photo, status and can add you to any group. Today, we will tell you how to avoid this, through some basic WhatsApp tips. You can maintain your privacy by using them.

Who can see your status?: WhatsApp users can select which contacts can see their WhatsApp status. The status privacy feature can be accessed from the Settings section of the app, and here users can choose to display their status in a particular contact list or limit it to only saved contacts.

Who can add you to the group?: Privacy settings of WhatsApp give users the option to choose who can add them to the WhatsApp group. There are three options in the app, which allow either to add someone to a group or for a saved contact list and a pertinent contact list.

Profile photo: Like other options, WhatsApp users also get the option to hide it completely or just limit it to My Contact.

Last scene: Last Scene Privacy setting allows users to hide their last scene of coming online from others. Under Settings, they can hide their last scene completely or set it to My Contact.

About: There are three options under the About section. Users can either choose to show it to everyone, hide it completely or limit it to only My Contact.

Block contact: WhatsApp users have the option to block a particular contact or phone number to stop receiving messages or to access your profile info. This option is available on both settings options as well as individual chat.

Finger screen lock: WhatsApp users can set fingerprint lock on Android. While new iPhone users have the option to use Face ID or Touch ID, in the case of the physical screen button of the iPhone.