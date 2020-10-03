WhatsApp users must know these amazing and special features

WhatsApp keeps bringing new features to improve the chat experience of its users. Only last week, the company introduced three new features – ‘Expiring Media’, ‘Catalogue Shortcut’ and new buttons for business chat. In this series of new features, the company has now given new features like ‘Always Mute’ option, new storage UI and media guidelines for WhatsApp Android version 2.20.201.10.

WABetaInfo has given information about these new features in WhatsApp in one of his posts. So let’s know in detail what is special about these new features of WhatsApp.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.201.10: what’s new? WhatsApp is enabling 4 features today! • Always Mute, to mute chats forever.

• No Calls for Verified Businesses.

• Media Guidelines.

Always muted

Always mute feature is very useful for users who have to mute notifications of a contact or group forever. For this, the company has made ‘mute’ option available. Currently, users could mute notifications to a contact for a maximum of one year, but in the latest beta update, users will now also get the option of ‘Always’.

Storage usage UI

The latest version of WhatsApp beta will get ‘Storage Usage’ UI with more detail than before. Below this, users will also get an option to delete unnecessary files. Apart from this, two rows will also be seen where the received files can be viewed and sorted.

Not only this, with the new update, users will also be able to know their size on the right side with the conversion list. A search bar will also be found on the top side in this section where users will also be able to search chats.

Media guidelines

This feature is similar to Instagram’s Media Guidelines feature. With the help of this, users can also text while editing images, videos or GIFs, in addition to aligning stickers.

