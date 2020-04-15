WhatsApp no launched in Odisha for reporting of domestic violence cases

Bhubaneswar:The Odisha government here on Wednesday launched a WhatsApp number — 7205006039 — for reporting cases of domestic violence during the Covid-19 lockdown.

It was launched by the Women and Child Development Department, which already has a women helpline number 181.

“The WCD Department introduces a WhatsApp number 7205006039 for reporting cases of domestic violence. It already has a Women Helpline Number 181. Under lockdown experts feel instances of domestic violence may increase and this will be a useful tool for women in distress,” tweeted the department.

Earlier, Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said complainants need not go to police stations for lodging FIRs during the lockdown as the police would reach the complainant upon receiving a call.

The DGP has issued the instruction to police officers after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked the police to give priority to domestic violence cases during the lockdown.